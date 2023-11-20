Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 13-19

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TIE TROUBLE

A tie thief took a tie from the Hermes store in Highland Park Village at 12:55 p.m. Nov. 17 by hiding it in a pants pocket.

HIGHLAND PARK

13 Monday

Arrested at 9 a.m.: a 22-year-old accused of failing to identify, resisting arrest, search, or transport, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction at the intersection of Beverly Drive and Roland Avenue.

Reported at 11:28 a.m.: an intruder got into an apartment in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue, rummaged through it, and took prescription pills.

14 Tuesday

A careless driver hit a trailer attached to a truck in the east parking lot of the Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive and continued north on Hawthorne Avenue without stopping to leave information at 9:54 a.m. Police said they were able to find the driver with the help of witnesses.

An unhappy resident hit a Toyota Corolla parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue during an argument with another driver at 4:26 p.m. Police say they eventually received the other’s insurance information.

16 Thursday

A driver was stopped at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Douglas Avenue and cited on complaints of driving with expired registration and an expired license, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without insurance.

17 Friday

Reported at 1:26 p.m.: a fraudster used the information of a man from the 3500 block of Armstrong Avenue to open three credit card accounts and max them out.

18 Saturday

Arrested at 1:28 a.m.: a 29-year-old for a warrant at the intersection of Oak Lawn Avenue and Wycliff Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

13 Monday

No time was given for the arrest of a 53-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

14 Tuesday

No time was given for the arrest of a 39-year-old woman on a complaint of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue.

A harasser constantly messages a resident in the 3200 block of Rankin Avenue and his family before 9:30 p.m.

16 Thursday

Reported at 10:03 a.m.: a scammer forged a $3,900 check from a woman from the 4100 block of Grassmere Lane.

Reported at 4:07 p.m.: a jerk harassed a woman in the 4400 block of Stanhope Drive.

A blackmailer took $20,000 from a man from the 3100 block of Grassmere Lane at 6:15 p.m.

17 Friday

Reported at 1:20 p.m.: a crook submitted fraudulent documents using the information of a woman from the 4000 block of Centenary Drive.

A shoplifter stole stuff from the Tom Thumb in Snider Plaza at 9:01 p.m.

No time was given for the arrest of a 48-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3800 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

No time was given for the arrest of a 62-year-old man accused of theft in the 6900 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

18 Saturday

A burglar got into a Mercedes GLC parked in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane and took jewelry, including a $15,000 Rolex, a Kindle, an iPhone, a MacBook, an iPad, a pair of AirPods, makeup, and more.

19 Sunday

A porch pirate pilfered a package from a home in the 3400 block of Potomac Avenue before 6 p.m.