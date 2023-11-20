Out & About: Junior League of Dallas Leagueapalooza

Junior League of Dallas members and guests in music festival-chic attire recently gathered at The House of Blues for its annual auction party, themed Leagueapalooza. The auction benefits the Junior League of Dallas Community Service Fund, which provides funding and support for JLD’s community grants and programs.

Attendees at the Nov. 4 auction party enjoyed a silent auction, live auction, food, music from The Special Edition Band, an interactive photo booth, and more.

Popular silent auction items available for bidding included an autographed baseball by Texas Rangers Pitcher Nathan Eovalde (fresh off a World Series win!), an acrylic framed print by artist Kristi Kennimer, a tandem skydive by Skydive Spaceland Dallas, a Jan Showers Emerald Optik Lamp, a JSX flight voucher, handbags from etoile and Coach, and Kendra Scott jewelry.

The Junior League of Dallas provides leadership opportunities to nearly 4,000 women annually through more than 17,000 cumulative hours of experiential and formal training. The organization raises more than $1 million for area nonprofits each year.

For more information, visit the Junior League of Dallas’ website.