Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 21-25

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STOLEN WHEELS

Reported around 11:51 a.m. Nov. 22: A burglar stole a woman’s hoverboard and electric scooter, along with the chargers, from a garage in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

22 Wednesday

Reported around 3:47 a.m.: A fraudster stole the identity of a man who lives in the 4300 block of Belclaire Avenue to open a TXU Energy account.

How easy was it for a burglar to steal a pair of Apple AirPods, a black Titleist monogrammed golf bag and clubs, and $5 cash from a man’s Jeep Grand Cherokee before 8:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Livingston Avenue? The vehicle was left unlocked.

Before 8:39 a.m., a woman’s Subaru, which was left unlocked with the keys in it, was stolen, along with her driver’s license, a Kempton tote bag, $900 cash, a wallet, and an iPhone, from the 4400 block of Southern Avenue.

Around 10:16 a.m., it was reported that a woman’s tote bag was stolen from her unlocked car in the 4400 block of Livingston Avenue.

A 50-year-old drunk driver was arrested around 11:32 p.m. near the intersection of St. Johns Drive and Euclid Avenue.

23 Thursday

A good neighbor turned in a Chevy key fob he found at Abbott Park before 2:17 p.m.

Arrested around 10:23 p.m.: a 54-year-old drunk driver in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane.

24 Friday

A reckless driver hit a man’s Honda Accord around 2:34 p.m. at Highland Park Village and fled the scene without leaving information.

UNIVERSITY PARK

21 Tuesday

A Bubba’s Cooks Country manager was scammed out of $4,224 by a fraudster around 12:17 a.m. The manager took cash from the store safe, deposited it into his own account, and transferred the funds into the scammer’s account.

A public drunk was arrested around 3:37 a.m. in the 6900 block of Airline Road.

Reported around 9:54 a.m.: A fraudster scammed a Snider Plaza business out of $14,632.20.

Arrested around 5:35 p.m.: a man who was publicly intoxicated in the 8300 block of Preston Road.

22 Wednesday

A burglar stole a man’s MacBook Pro from his unlocked car before 7 a.m. in the 4400 block of Windsor Parkway.

23 Thursday

A woman’s Porsche Macan was stolen from her home in the 2700 block of Stanford Avenue before 7:28 p.m.

25 Saturday

A burglar broke into a man’s Ford F150 and stole $600 worth of firearms and $1,000 in vehicle parts and accessories around 9:01 a.m. in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

A burglar stole $2,500 worth of property from a man’s GMC Sierra before 9:18 a.m. in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Before 9:51 p.m., a burglar damaged a woman’s Land Rover and stole $1,000 worth of vehicle parts and accessories in the 3400 block of Rankin Avenue.