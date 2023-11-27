Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 21-25
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STOLEN WHEELS
Reported around 11:51 a.m. Nov. 22: A burglar stole a woman’s hoverboard and electric scooter, along with the chargers, from a garage in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue.
HIGHLAND PARK
22 Wednesday
Reported around 3:47 a.m.: A fraudster stole the identity of a man who lives in the 4300 block of Belclaire Avenue to open a TXU Energy account.
How easy was it for a burglar to steal a pair of Apple AirPods, a black Titleist monogrammed golf bag and clubs, and $5 cash from a man’s Jeep Grand Cherokee before 8:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Livingston Avenue? The vehicle was left unlocked.
Before 8:39 a.m., a woman’s Subaru, which was left unlocked with the keys in it, was stolen, along with her driver’s license, a Kempton tote bag, $900 cash, a wallet, and an iPhone, from the 4400 block of Southern Avenue.
Around 10:16 a.m., it was reported that a woman’s tote bag was stolen from her unlocked car in the 4400 block of Livingston Avenue.
A 50-year-old drunk driver was arrested around 11:32 p.m. near the intersection of St. Johns Drive and Euclid Avenue.
23 Thursday
A good neighbor turned in a Chevy key fob he found at Abbott Park before 2:17 p.m.
Arrested around 10:23 p.m.: a 54-year-old drunk driver in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane.
24 Friday
A reckless driver hit a man’s Honda Accord around 2:34 p.m. at Highland Park Village and fled the scene without leaving information.
UNIVERSITY PARK
21 Tuesday
A Bubba’s Cooks Country manager was scammed out of $4,224 by a fraudster around 12:17 a.m. The manager took cash from the store safe, deposited it into his own account, and transferred the funds into the scammer’s account.
A public drunk was arrested around 3:37 a.m. in the 6900 block of Airline Road.
Reported around 9:54 a.m.: A fraudster scammed a Snider Plaza business out of $14,632.20.
Arrested around 5:35 p.m.: a man who was publicly intoxicated in the 8300 block of Preston Road.
22 Wednesday
A burglar stole a man’s MacBook Pro from his unlocked car before 7 a.m. in the 4400 block of Windsor Parkway.
23 Thursday
A woman’s Porsche Macan was stolen from her home in the 2700 block of Stanford Avenue before 7:28 p.m.
25 Saturday
A burglar broke into a man’s Ford F150 and stole $600 worth of firearms and $1,000 in vehicle parts and accessories around 9:01 a.m. in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Avenue.
A burglar stole $2,500 worth of property from a man’s GMC Sierra before 9:18 a.m. in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Avenue.
Before 9:51 p.m., a burglar damaged a woman’s Land Rover and stole $1,000 worth of vehicle parts and accessories in the 3400 block of Rankin Avenue.