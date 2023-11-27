Neo-Nazis Spotted Near Temple Emanu-El

A group of neo-Nazis were seen holding signs and flags at the corner of Hillcrest Road and Bandera Avenue across from Temple Emanu-El on Nov. 25.

A handful of neo-Nazis, including Ronald Murray and someone who looks a lot like another I recently identified named Barry Young, were spotted outside the Temple Emanu-el synagogue in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/pEAb9TR8Ky — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) November 25, 2023

A statement from Temple Emanu-El says there were five people involved, one carrying a swastika flag and one using a microphone, positioned across the street from the temple who stayed for about an hour without attempting to enter on Temple property. The temple had Dallas Police Department security on hand and backup officers were brought in.

“We will continue to stay vigilant and work in concert with our community partners at the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, the Anti-Defamation League, and the FBI, and keep our security on high alert,” the statement says. “In the coming days, we will provide an update on Temple’s ongoing security efforts.”

Dallas police responded to a call for service in the 8500 block of Hillcrest Road around 12:30 p.m. but protesters had left the location by the time officers arrived, a spokesperson shared.