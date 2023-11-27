PH Resident Contributes to TWU Dallas ‘Dream Big!’ Campaign

Neva Cochran of Preston Hollow, who’s also a TWU alumna, nutrition author, and communications consultant, is a donor of Texas Woman’s University’s comprehensive $125 million Dream Big campaign for its Dallas campus.

Cochran also served as a guest speaker at an Oct. 3 celebration and luncheon held at the TWU T. Boone Pickens Institute of Health Sciences – Dallas Center.

To kick off the event, chancellor and president Carine M. Feyten provided an overview of the campaign’s three pathways or calls to action — open doors, fuel innovation, and cultivate grit. She explained how the university will invest designated gifts for these pathways in scholarships and experiential learning opportunities, research, new academic programs, leadership development, and an array of other initiatives benefiting TWU students and Texas residents. During the campaign’s quiet phase, it received $103 million.

“We are on a roll, but the race is not yet won,” Feyton said. “In a few years, we will mark the 125th anniversary of the founding of Texas Woman’s University in 1901. When we decided to celebrate the anniversary in a Texas-sized way with our first-ever fundraising campaign, we knew it was a big dream that would require a big commitment from all of us. Looking out this morning at all of you, I know that working together we won’t just cross the finish line — we’ll sprint across with our heads up and our hearts bursting with TWU pride.”

In addition to Neva Cochran, guest speakers included Ellen Amirkhan, member of the TWU System Board of Regents and TWU alumna; Steve Love, longtime TWU supporter and president and CEO of the DFW Hospital Council; and TWU students Alicia Becker, Patricia Lobos-Valle, and David Pugh, each of whom shared personal experiences and insights related to the campaign’s pathways