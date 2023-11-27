Pro-Palestinian Protesters Hold Black Friday Demonstration

A group of protesters held a “die-in” and rally at NorthPark Center in the morning of Nov. 24.

A video on social media shows some protesters lying on the ground and others chanting “Free, free Palestine” at the shopping center on Black Friday. Two individuals held a banner reading, “STOP U.S. Funding of Israeli Apartheid.”

#ShutItDown4Palestine activists die-in and rally at NorthPark mall in Dallas 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/WpKafnriE2 — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) November 24, 2023

The protest was led by the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (A.N.S.W.E.R.) Coalition, a U.S.-based protest umbrella group. Nationwide, the group held gatherings on Black Friday at commercial centers to raise awareness for the conflict.

“Protests of many different types were held at commercial centers across the country, disrupting the windfall of money that big corporations count on all year in a clear example that business as usual will not be allowed to continue until Palestine is free,” a post on A.N.S.W.E.R. Coalition’s website reads.

Mall security can be seen in the video standing among the demonstration. A Dallas police spokesperson said no major events were reported and that a group of protesters entered the property and were escorted outside with no issues.

“The name of the organization — Act Now to Stop War and End Racism — is an indicator of our motivation behind Friday’s protest,” said Marissa Rodriguez, an organizer with A.N.S.W.E.R. Coalition and Party for Socialism and Liberation DFW. “… We hope the people of Dallas and beyond will join the call to continue putting pressure on the people and companies in power who are enabling atrocities against our sisters and brothers and children in Palestine.”

A NorthPark Center media representative couldn’t be reached for comment at the time of this story’s posting.