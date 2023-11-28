‘Masterpieces in the Making’ for 71st Anniversary Gala

Organizers are working to bring “Masterpieces in the Making” to the Crystal Charity Ball’s 71st gala.

Angie Kadesky

Since 1953, the Crystal Charity Ball has distributed more than $180 million to children’s charities in Dallas County.

This year, ball organizers have committed to raising nearly $6.7 million for seven beneficiaries, chair Angie Kadesky said.

This year’s beneficiaries are After-School All-Stars, Buckner Children and Family Services, Fair Park First, Family Gateway, Metrocare Services, the Salvation Army of North Texas, and YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas.

Kadesky previously chaired the Callier Cares, Girl Scouts of North Texas, and Equest Luncheons. She’s served as Equest Women’s Auxiliary president and on the Junior League of Dallas Board.

Her past Crystal Charity Ball positions have included chairing the underwriting, silent auction, and reservations committee during her 13 years as a member.

As chair this year, Kadesky said she hoped to tie in the mission of Crystal Charity with the ball itself with the theme choice – Masterpieces in the Making.

“Many times we have a destination … but I really wanted to focus on the mission, which is trying to help children have better lives,” she said. “It just came to my mind that … the children that we help to benefit are our masterpieces, and any time you look at a masterpiece throughout history, you have patrons that help support the artist, you have the artist themselves; so the patrons would be our donors, the beneficiary agencies would be the artists, and the volunteers and the various people that help put the event together would be the tools of the artist, and all together, we work to help make children’s lives better, and they’re our masterpieces.”

Kadesky said the theme will be incorporated into the evening of the ball with nods to recognizable pieces of art, architecture, and music.

“We’re going to have things that people recognize as masterpieces,” she said.

Kadesky said NorthPark also sponsored a photo booth area for the soiree this year, and guests will be able to take photos home as mementos.

“We’ll have the entertainment in the actual ballroom; we’ll have visual entertainment there, and dancing, and the dinner, of course,” she added. “All in all, it will be a really fabulous evening.”

The 2023 Crystal Charity Ball is set for Dec. 9 at the Hilton Anatole.

Beneficiaries:

After-School All-Stars

The Commitment: $596,565 The comprehensive after-school program works to provide equitable after-school education and enrichment opportunities for economically disadvantaged students across Dallas County. Crystal Charity Ball funds will launch and sustain both a comprehensive after-school program and a summer program at Alex W. Spence Middle School for three years. Buckner Children and Family Services

The Commitment: $995,663 The faith-based nonprofit founded in 1879 serves vulnerable children, families, and seniors. Crystal Charity Ball funds will be used over two years for program and capital to strengthen and expand its children/adolescent programming at three Family Hope Centers’ after-school and summer programs. Additionally, these funds will launch a college and career readiness program at the three Family Hope Centers. Fair Park First

The Commitment: $1,000,000 The nonprofit focused on revitalizing Fair Park, the 135-year-old, 277-acre historic park in southern Dallas. Fair Park First seeks to create a new and improved green space curated by the community and guided by the approved 2020 Fair Park Master Plan. Crystal Charity Ball funds will ensure that toddlers have their own dedicated playground, which is enclosed for safety and designed for all abilities. The project includes specialized playground equipment, fencing, gates, design, lighting, landscaping, tables, chairs, and a shade structure. Family Gateway

The Commitment: $1,032,000 The nonprofit provides supportive services, including emergency shelter, supportive housing, education, and more, to families with children experiencing homelessness. Crystal Charity Ball funds will support a mobile crisis team to initially serve downtown Dallas with a future expansion into South Dallas. Metrocare Services

The Commitment: $912,881 Dallas County’s largest provider of mental health and intellectual disability services serves nearly 55,000 adults and children annually. Crystal Charity Ball funds will create the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Clinic as part of their new Behavioral Health Innovation Center that will be built on Metrocare’s flagship Hillside campus in South Dallas on Westmoreland, near I-30. The clinic will provide intellectual and developmental disability services and integrated, coordinated mental health treatment. Salvation Army of North Texas

The Commitment: $1,349,804 The largest social service provider in the region serves more than 100,000 children, women, and men struggling with poverty, addiction, and homelessness each year. Crystal Charity Ball funds will establish an on-site childcare center at The Salvation Army’s new Dallas Social Service Center campus. The 4,000-square-foot facility will have four classrooms — one for infants, one for toddlers, one for pre-school-aged children, and one for school-aged children in after-school care programs. Funding will also include an outdoor playground adjacent to the building. YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas

The Commitment: $799,218 The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas offers programs meant to promote healthy living and youth development that are accessible through subsidies and financial assistance. The Park South YMCA will rebuild its campus that serves 75215 and surrounding ZIP codes. Crystal Charity Ball funds will build four preschool classrooms in a secure area of the new Park South Family YMCA.