Peck, Morse Top HP All-District Honorees

While finishing as co-champions in District 7-6A as a team, Highland Park earned plenty of individual accolades along the way.

Senior quarterback Warren Peck was named the district’s offensive MVP while junior linebacker Jack Morse was given defensive MVP honors by league coaches during all-district balloting.

Peck passed for almost 1,500 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games before suffering a season-ending injury. He also ran for more than 600 yards and 14 scores.

Morse was the leading tackler this season for a stingy HP defense. Senior kicker Nicholas Rigas, who booted a game-winning field goal against McKinney in the second round of the 6A Division II playoffs, was recognized as the special teams MVP in 7-6A.

The Scots had several first-team selections on offense, including senior receiver Charlie Schneider, who became the team’s primary deep threat in the passing game, as well as a trio of linemen — tackle Case Pickelman, guard Gage Clark, and center Wyatt Swaner.

First-team honorees on defense for HP were senior defensive end Henry Richter, junior linebacker Anders Corn, and senior cornerbacks Wes Giese and Jack McCallum.

Among the second-team standouts for the Scots were quarterback Parker Thompson, running backs Wilson Axley and Keller Holmes, offensive lineman Will Ogle, receiver Steel Tobin, defensive linemen Daniel Turner and Cormac Carroll, linebackers Wesley Winfield and John Allen, and safety Jackson McGinley.

Meanwhile, all-district honorable mention went to Cooper Schendle, Grayson Davenport, Canon Spackman, Brian Rapp, Bryce Laczkowski, Paxton Smith, Owen Hillesheim, Jonah Chahwan, Brady Ray, and William Whitaker.

The district MVP was Lake Highlands running back Deonte Dean, who rushed for more than 2,300 yards and 25 touchdowns. The Wildcats tied HP for the top spot in the regular-season standings.