Dallas Architecture Forum to Host Frank Welch Memorial Lecture

The Frank Welch Memorial Lecture is something pretty much every architecture buff in the Dallas-Fort Worth area looks forward to, and the Dallas Architecture Forum says this years event will not disappoint.

Frank Welch (PHOTO: Courtesy Dallas Architecture Forum)

The lecture, which is presented each season as part of The Forum’s lecture series, is an ongoing tribute to the life and career of Frank Welch, who is considered the Dean of Texas Modernist architecture.

Mark Wellen, co-founder of Rhotenberry Wellen Architects in Midland, Texas, will deliver this year’s lecture on Wednesday, June 16 at 7 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall.

The members-only event requires advance reservations for seating.

Wellen began his career in Welch’s studio, and organizers said he is an especially appropriate choice to present this year’s lecture.

“Drawing inspiration from the vast, inimitable landscape and the traditions of Texas’ modernist regionalist architects of previous generations, he has become a champion of the highest standards of the built environment, through both design and leadership,” organizers said. “His work is both intuitive and instinctive, drawing on the unrelenting characteristics of the region – its big sky, long horizon, intense light and climatic extremes to reveal moments of richness that elevate the human experience.”

Mark Wellen

Wellen’s body of work runs the gamut from ranch shelters to museums and downtown office towers. His work has received numerous national, regional, and local design awards, including AIA National, Residential Architect, TSA and AIA West Texas. His award-winning projects include Cinco Camp, Sombreada Hasta, the Burns Residence and Ranch Shelter.

A long-time champion and advocate for design excellence, Wellen is the co-creator of the highly successful Texas Architects Design Conference. Wellen has also served on numerous design juries, lectured and contributed to professional committees, including the Texas Architects Design Awards. He is a founding member of the Texas Tech School of Architecture Visiting Critic’s Studio and the former chair and long-time member of the TSA’s Publications Committee, where he has influenced Texas Architect to bring the best design in the region to a national audience. Among his many honors are the Texas Tech College of Architecture Tau Sigma Delta Silver Medal and its Distinguished Alumnus award.

Wellen will be joined by Max Levy, FAIA and Mark Gunderson, AIA in conversation about Frank Welch at the conclusion of his presentation..







PHOTOS: Courtesy Mark Wellen/Rhotenberry Wellen Architects

“The Dallas Architecture Forum is pleased to continue the legacy of Frank Welch who created the highest levels of careful and thoughtful design in harmony with its site surroundings, by presenting Mark Wellen for this season’s Frank Welch Memorial Lecture,” said Forum Executive Director Nate Eudaly. “Mark started his career in Frank’s studio, so he is an especially appropriate speaker for this year’s lecture. Mark Wellen is deeply committed to creating designs that are harmonious with and enrich their environment and ‘uncover the inherent spirit of place and personality of the project site.

“Careful attention to detail and close collaboration with clients and everyone involved in a project has enabled Rhotenberry Wellen to create many unique, award-winning projects. Mark Wellen will inspire us with his presentation.”

To join The Dallas Architecture Forum, go to www.dallasarchitectureforum.org, and to reserve seats, email, [email protected]