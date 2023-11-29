HP Boys, Girls Hoopers Fall at McKinney

McKinney took both games of a basketball doubleheader against Highland Park on Tuesday. In the boys game, the Lions rallied for a 51-49 win as HP stumbled down the stretch.

The Scots (4-5) opened up a double-digit lead in the first quarter and surged again after halftime before the Lions closed the gap. Jordan Stribling led HP with 10 points.

That followed an impressive 53-45 road win for the Scots on Nov. 25 at Arlington Bowie, when they took control in the second quarter. Colin Noble paced a balanced attack with 15 points and Henry Beckett added 14.

In the girls game that opened the doubleheader, McKinney pulled away for a 60-43 victory. Kate Danner scored 13 points to lead a balanced effort for the Lady Scots (7-4).

In their final week before the start of District 7-6A play, the HP girls will head to the Cowtown Classic tournament in Fort Worth. They will face Arlington Lamar in a first-round matchup on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Scots will travel for the first time to the Athens Invitational tournament, where they will meet Lukfin Central in the first round on Thursday. Both tournaments will conclude on Saturday.