Lewis William Kreps, 66, of Katy, TX passed away peacefully on November 2, 2023, surrounded by his three children. Lewis William Kreps was born January 22, 1957, to the late Jean and Charles Kreps in Little Rock, Arkansas.

He graduated from Hall High School in 1975 and treasured the friends he made there. He graduated from the University of Arkansas with honors with a BS in Civil Engineering. He went on to earn his MBA in finance from Southern Methodist University. Lewis spent fifteen years working at Dual Drilling Company, starting as an engineer trainee, and held increased responsibilities to become Senior Vice President of Business Development, Marketing, and Contracts.

He opened ten foreign offices, traveled the world, and negotiated their largest contracts. A career change led him to energy research where he covered the oilfield service sector. He was ranked #2 stock picker nationally for the oil industry by StarMine Magazine. In addition, Lewis was the founder of a securities research firm, the Aperion Group. He retired after doing business development in the oil industry.

Lewis enjoyed being a Boy Scouts leader and playing tennis. Lewis’ most treasured role was father. He enjoyed fishing and traveling with his children. He is survived by his three children, Mary Caroline, Ford, and Natalie Kreps. Also, he is survived by his sister, Lynn Dillard, and her family. Lewis leaves behind his nephew, Charlie Kreps, and his family.

Lewis Kreps’ memorial will be on January 20, his birthday weekend, at 2 pm at St Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church 8011 Douglas Ave. Dallas, TX 75225.