Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 20-26

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT SO FAST

A burglar stole a man’s car at an unlisted time Nov. 21 from a home in the 5500 block of West University Boulevard, but the man recovered the car before the reporting officer arrived at the scene.

20 Monday

A burglar broke into a man’s vehicle and stole property around 8:03 a.m. at Cooper Fitness Center.

A vehicle was towed from NorthPark Center before 10:05 a.m.

A NorthPark Center visitor received a criminal trespass warning around 7:15 p.m.

A man’s vehicle was stolen around 10:16 p.m. in the parking lot of PetSmart in the 12100 block of Inwood Road.

21 Tuesday

Reported around 12:54 a.m.: an abandoned vehicle in the 6600 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A burglar broke into a vehicle and tried to steal it before 1:02 a.m. in the 6300 block of Bandera Avenue.

An open building was reported around 1:25 a.m. at Alcuin School.

An unwelcome NorthPark Center visitor received a criminal trespass warning around 3:24 p.m.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church parking lot before 5:51 p.m.

A woman’s car was stolen from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

22 Wednesday

Caught around 1:32 a.m.: a drunk driver in the 6500 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

A burglar stole property from a woman’s vehicle before 9:33 a.m. at Inwood Village.

An unwelcome guest was criminally trespassed from NorthPark Center around 4:20 p.m.

A man was assaulted at an unlisted time in the 4600 block of West Lovers Lane.

23 Thursday

A driver evaded officers via car around 12:36 a.m. in the 6100 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A burglar smashed glass, entered, and stole property around 7:22 a.m. at Bike Mart in the 5400 block of West Lovers Lane.

A burglar stole property from a man’s vehicle at an unlisted time in the 7100 block of East Greenway Boulevard.

A burglar broke the glass windows of CANARY in the 4600 block of West Lovers Lane before 10:06 a.m.

24 Friday

Stolen before 4:12 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from a parking lot in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.

A burglar broke a man’s car windows and ransacked the interior before 9:45 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Before 10:35 p.m., a burglar broke a window, entered, and stole property from a man’s car in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time in the Inwood Village parking lot.

A woman stole from PNC Bank in Preston Forest Village at an unlisted time.

25 Saturday

A drunk driver was caught around 12:42 a.m. in the 6400 block of Royal Lane.

A fraudster tried to use a woman’s driver’s license and debit card, claiming it was her, around 11:21 a.m. at Texans Credit Union in Preston Forest Square. She also tried to cash a check for $4,600.

An abandoned vehicle, reportedly believed to be stolen, was found around 4:12 p.m. in the 6500 block of Meadow Road.

A burglar entered a woman’s car and stole property before 6:50 p.m. at Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

A vandal damaged a woman’s car with an unknown object before 10:45 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at a Pavilion on Lovers Lane retail store.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time at a home in the 4600 block of Royal Lane.

Someone’s property was stolen at an unlisted time in the 8400 block of Lemmon Avenue.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at a NorthPark Center retail store.

A woman’s car was damaged and property was stolen from it at an unlisted time in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time at a NorthPark Center retail store.

26 Sunday

A thief stole someone’s property and received a criminal trespass warning before 5:49 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time at a NorthPark Center retail store.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at a NorthPark Center restaurant.