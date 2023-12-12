Nexus Aims To Build New ‘Beacon of Hope’

Nexus Recovery Center leaders tout high hopes for a new medical building under construction, plus other improvements planned over the next eight years at the East Dallas campus.

“As the mental health and substance use disorder crises continue to escalate in our community, and broadly on a national scale, the demand for our healing services increases substantially,” CEO Heather Ormand said. “The Doswell Medical Building will stand as a beacon of hope, enabling Nexus to meet the evolving needs of our clients and offering the highest standard of care.”

Hundreds gathered in early October for the groundbreaking ceremony for the facility that will serve as a new gateway to the La Prada Drive campus.

The approximately 10,000-square-foot building will include an expanded admissions area, a waiting room designed to address privacy concerns near the medication dispensary, 16 detoxification beds with an adjacent nursing station, tranquil common areas, group counseling spaces for medication-assisted treatment, and state-of-the-art medical facilities for providers.

The Doswell Medical Center housed there will provide essential services to women and children seeking care.

The project is coming in Phase I of the $86 million “Recovery Rising” campaign, which reimagines Nexus’ 11-acre campus with a design focused on a calm, effective, and efficient space for care.

Future phases of the campaign will focus on living and treatment spaces. The campaign aims to double capacity, increase operational reserves, address annual needs, and build staff.

Campaign co-chairs Kristy and Raymond Faus said, “The Recovery Rising campaign will achieve Nexus’ goal of providing a safe, dignified, and sustainable campus.”