Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Erin Duvall. PHOTO: Courtesy
Park Cities Society 

Erin Duvall to Host Benefit Concert

Grace Chandler

The Twice the Love Foundation is hosting a benefit concert Feb. 13 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

The evening, known as “One Night: Twice the Heart and Twice the Love,” will start at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) and feature performances from Erin Duvall & Friends.

Duvall is the founder of the Twice the Love Foundation and has a passion for helping single parents find a loving home. The foundation provides social, emotional, and financial support to families who may not have a safe place to go.

“Adversity in a child’s life at a young age is not a problem as long as it’s wrapped in love,” Duvall says.

Visits www.attpac.org/event/twice-the-love-foundation for more information or tickets.

(READ: Erin Duvall on Music, Motherhood, and Coming Home)

