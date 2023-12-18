Cruz, Longhorns Keep Rolling in 11-5A

In its first significant challenge during the District 11-5A boys basketball schedule, W.T. White held off rival Hillcrest 62-54 on Friday.

Steven Cruz scored a game-high 21 points for the Longhorns (10-2, 3-0), who will travel to South Oak Cliff on Monday for an early first-place showdown in the league standings.

Jamison Thrower added 12 points for WTW. The Longhorns remained unbeaten against Dallas-area teams this season, with the most recent loss coming on the road against American Fork (Utah) on Dec. 8.

The Longhorns took a double-digit lead in the second quarter and held off a late rally by the Panthers (4-8, 1-2), who were led by Kurt Thomas with 15 points and Cade Vance with 14.

Hillcrest posted a runner-up finish in the Knights of Columbus Classic tournament earlier this month at Jesuit Dallas. The Panthers will next host Adamson on Dec. 21.