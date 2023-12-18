Park Cities Holiday Closures

HIGHLAND PARK

Highland Park Town Hall offices and the library will be closed for the Christmas holiday from Saturday, Dec. 23 until Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Town hall offices will resume business at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Library business will resume at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 27.

For non-emergency assistance during the closure, residents are urged to call 214-521-5000. In event of emergency, call 911.

Trash pickup will be delayed one day for Monday and Tuesday collections, and Wednesday through Friday will have a regular collection schedule.

UNIVERSITY PARK

University Park City Hall and Peek Service Center will be closed on Friday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday. The University Park Public Library will also be closed on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Trash collection modifications can be viewed on the city’s website.