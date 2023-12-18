Santa Claus Visits University Park

Santa Claus is coming to University Park.

Each evening this week through Friday, he will be touring the city’s neighborhoods on a University Park fire engine.

He will start at 6 p.m. and end around 8 p.m. To track his whereabouts each night, visit the city’s Santa Tracker.

There is also a route locator tool that allows residents to search their addresses and see what day Santa will be on their street.

The city has also provided color-coded maps for locals to see where Santa will be on what night, which can be accessed on the University Park website.

Source City of University Park