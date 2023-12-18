Wednesday, December 20, 2023

PHOTO: Unsplash
Santa Claus Visits University Park

Santa Claus is coming to University Park.

Each evening this week through Friday, he will be touring the city’s neighborhoods on a University Park fire engine.

He will start at 6 p.m. and end around 8 p.m. To track his whereabouts each night, visit the city’s Santa Tracker.

There is also a route locator tool that allows residents to search their addresses and see what day Santa will be on their street.

The city has also provided color-coded maps for locals to see where Santa will be on what night, which can be accessed on the University Park website.

Santa Around Town 2023 map
Source City of University Park
