Wednesday, December 20, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 11-17

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: OH SO VAIN SHOPLIFTER?

A shoplifter stole 28 makeup items, four hygiene products, and seven hair products from CVS in the 6700 block of Preston Road before 8:02 a.m. Dec. 11.

UNIVERSITY PARK

11 Monday

Reported around 10:25 a.m.: A fraudster used the Target credit card of a woman in the 4000 block of Hanover Street without permission.

A man and woman got into a verbal altercation regarding parking before 3:25 p.m. in the 3500 block of Granada Avenue.

12 Tuesday

Before 9:24 a.m., a burglar stole $200, identity documents, credit and debit cards, a Louboutin purse, Gucci sunglasses, $600 worth of sport equipment, and a Chanel wallet from a woman’s Mercedes parked in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive. The vehicle owner is unsure if she left it unlocked. 

A burglar forced entry into a woman’s Porsche parked at The Plaza at Preston Center around 7:32 p.m. and stole personal documents and a Louis Vuitton briefcase.

13 Wednesday

Reported around 10:13 a.m.: A fraudster used the identifying information of a man in the 6800 block of Golf Drive to scam him of $140,000.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A fraudster used a woman’s social security number, date of birth, and address to open an account on behalf of a woman in the 4200 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 3:50 p.m.

A shoplifter stole four Dove body wash bottles from CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane before 10:39 p.m.

14 Thursday

At The Plaza at Preston Center, a burglar stole a woman’s credit card, Bottega Veneta wallet, and $300 from her Land Rover around 12:37 p.m.

Arrested around 10:34 p.m.: a drunk driver in the 6600 block of Vassar Avenue.

15 Friday

A burglar stole a JL Audio device and tools from a man’s Ford F150 before 4:58 a.m. in the 4400 block of Stanford Avenue.

How easy was it for a burglar to steal a woman’s Prada clothing item, Apple charger, and Sam’s member card from her Land Rover before 7:20 a.m. in the 4300 block of University Boulevard? The vehicle was left unlocked.

Reported at 4:18 p.m.: A shoplifter stole $1,084.85 worth of merchandise from CVS in Snider Plaza.

16 Saturday

A burglar stole a bicycle, a recreational vehicle, and sports equipment before 9:47 a.m. from a garage in the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

A woman left her Lululemon purse, which was carrying $300 cash and several credit cards, on a barstool at Muchacho at The Plaza at Preston Center, and it was stolen before 6:40 p.m.

17 Sunday

A man was caught carrying two bicycles and in possession of methamphetamine before 9 p.m. in the 3100 block of Daniel Avenue.

Before 9:12 p.m., a 36-year-old man was arrested for drug possession in the 6100 block of North Central Expressway.

HIGHLAND PARK

11 Monday

Arrested around 5:06 a.m.: a 41-year-old man for violating a protective order in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Reported around 11:05 a.m.: A reckless driver hit a woman’s Audi then fled the scene without leaving information at the entrance of Highland Park Village.

A burglar stole a man’s REI backpack and HP laptop from his Mercedes parked at Highland Park Village before 9:43 p.m.

12 Tuesday

PHOTO: Unsplash

A shoplifter stole a black crocodile bag worth $2,350 before 11:25 a.m. from Balmain at Highland Park Village.

13 Wednesday

Arrested around 2:33 a.m.: a 32-year-old public drunk in the 4300 block of Overhill Drive.

A porch pirate stole a man’s Amazon package of gift cards worth $70 around 6:57 a.m. in the 3400 block of Potomac Avenue.

A 34-year-old was arrested for drug possession and a felony warrant before 8 a.m. in the 3800 block of Normandy Avenue.

Reported around 2:23 p.m.: A package pilferer stole a delivery of two Rick Owens jackets worth $2610.99 each from a porch in the 3600 block of St. Johns Drive on Dec. 10.

14 Thursday

A burglar stole a man’s STIHL 420 concrete saw from his truck before 10:43 a.m. in the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue.

A burglar shattered a window and stole $8,000 cash from a woman’s Dodge Journey parked at Whole Foods around 1:18 p.m. in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

A good neighbor turned in a Motorola phone found in the 4400 block of Lorraine Avenue to the police department around 3:27 p.m.

15 Friday

PHOTO: Unsplash

A man reported his Apple AirPods Pro as stolen to the police department around 9:41 p.m. The man lives in the 3500 block of Princeton Avenue but believes the earbuds were stolen at his job at UT Southwestern.

16 Saturday

A 31-year-old was arrested for public intoxication around 2:01 a.m. in the 4800 block of Preston Road.

17 Sunday

A 23-year-old was arrested around 6:24 p.m. for parole violation and a felony warrant in the 4600 block of Bowser Avenue.

A reckless driver hit multiple vehicles before 7:20 p.m. near the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

A porch pirate stole three packages from a porch in the 4400 block of Livingston Avenue before 7:07 p.m.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Congrats to Our Coloring Contest Winners

Staff Report 0

Oct. 4, 2013

Elizabeth Ygartua 0

Young Roster Won’t Alter Lofty Volleyball Goals for Lady Scots

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.