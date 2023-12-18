Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 11-17

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: OH SO VAIN SHOPLIFTER?

A shoplifter stole 28 makeup items, four hygiene products, and seven hair products from CVS in the 6700 block of Preston Road before 8:02 a.m. Dec. 11.

UNIVERSITY PARK

11 Monday

Reported around 10:25 a.m.: A fraudster used the Target credit card of a woman in the 4000 block of Hanover Street without permission.

A man and woman got into a verbal altercation regarding parking before 3:25 p.m. in the 3500 block of Granada Avenue.

12 Tuesday

Before 9:24 a.m., a burglar stole $200, identity documents, credit and debit cards, a Louboutin purse, Gucci sunglasses, $600 worth of sport equipment, and a Chanel wallet from a woman’s Mercedes parked in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive. The vehicle owner is unsure if she left it unlocked.

A burglar forced entry into a woman’s Porsche parked at The Plaza at Preston Center around 7:32 p.m. and stole personal documents and a Louis Vuitton briefcase.

13 Wednesday

Reported around 10:13 a.m.: A fraudster used the identifying information of a man in the 6800 block of Golf Drive to scam him of $140,000.

A fraudster used a woman’s social security number, date of birth, and address to open an account on behalf of a woman in the 4200 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 3:50 p.m.

A shoplifter stole four Dove body wash bottles from CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane before 10:39 p.m.

14 Thursday

At The Plaza at Preston Center, a burglar stole a woman’s credit card, Bottega Veneta wallet, and $300 from her Land Rover around 12:37 p.m.

Arrested around 10:34 p.m.: a drunk driver in the 6600 block of Vassar Avenue.

15 Friday

A burglar stole a JL Audio device and tools from a man’s Ford F150 before 4:58 a.m. in the 4400 block of Stanford Avenue.

How easy was it for a burglar to steal a woman’s Prada clothing item, Apple charger, and Sam’s member card from her Land Rover before 7:20 a.m. in the 4300 block of University Boulevard? The vehicle was left unlocked.

Reported at 4:18 p.m.: A shoplifter stole $1,084.85 worth of merchandise from CVS in Snider Plaza.

16 Saturday

A burglar stole a bicycle, a recreational vehicle, and sports equipment before 9:47 a.m. from a garage in the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

A woman left her Lululemon purse, which was carrying $300 cash and several credit cards, on a barstool at Muchacho at The Plaza at Preston Center, and it was stolen before 6:40 p.m.

17 Sunday

A man was caught carrying two bicycles and in possession of methamphetamine before 9 p.m. in the 3100 block of Daniel Avenue.

Before 9:12 p.m., a 36-year-old man was arrested for drug possession in the 6100 block of North Central Expressway.

HIGHLAND PARK

11 Monday

Arrested around 5:06 a.m.: a 41-year-old man for violating a protective order in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Reported around 11:05 a.m.: A reckless driver hit a woman’s Audi then fled the scene without leaving information at the entrance of Highland Park Village.

A burglar stole a man’s REI backpack and HP laptop from his Mercedes parked at Highland Park Village before 9:43 p.m.

12 Tuesday

A shoplifter stole a black crocodile bag worth $2,350 before 11:25 a.m. from Balmain at Highland Park Village.

13 Wednesday

Arrested around 2:33 a.m.: a 32-year-old public drunk in the 4300 block of Overhill Drive.

A porch pirate stole a man’s Amazon package of gift cards worth $70 around 6:57 a.m. in the 3400 block of Potomac Avenue.

A 34-year-old was arrested for drug possession and a felony warrant before 8 a.m. in the 3800 block of Normandy Avenue.

Reported around 2:23 p.m.: A package pilferer stole a delivery of two Rick Owens jackets worth $2610.99 each from a porch in the 3600 block of St. Johns Drive on Dec. 10.

14 Thursday

A burglar stole a man’s STIHL 420 concrete saw from his truck before 10:43 a.m. in the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue.

A burglar shattered a window and stole $8,000 cash from a woman’s Dodge Journey parked at Whole Foods around 1:18 p.m. in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

A good neighbor turned in a Motorola phone found in the 4400 block of Lorraine Avenue to the police department around 3:27 p.m.

15 Friday

A man reported his Apple AirPods Pro as stolen to the police department around 9:41 p.m. The man lives in the 3500 block of Princeton Avenue but believes the earbuds were stolen at his job at UT Southwestern.

16 Saturday

A 31-year-old was arrested for public intoxication around 2:01 a.m. in the 4800 block of Preston Road.

17 Sunday

A 23-year-old was arrested around 6:24 p.m. for parole violation and a felony warrant in the 4600 block of Bowser Avenue.

A reckless driver hit multiple vehicles before 7:20 p.m. near the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

A porch pirate stole three packages from a porch in the 4400 block of Livingston Avenue before 7:07 p.m.