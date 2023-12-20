House of the Month: 6311 Northport Drive

Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this five-bedroom, 5.5-bath cul-de-sac home with private access to St. Mark’s School of Texas from the backyard. The fully remodeled 13,216-square-foot house on a 1.28-acre lot, boasts an expansive island kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, a walk-in wet bar/coffee bar, and a heated patio with a fireplace for entertaining. The large pool with a waterfall and slide, along with the vast cabana featuring a grill, kitchen, and fireplace, create the perfect outdoor oasis. Inside, the primary suite, study, and guest bedroom are located on the main level, along with a media room and catering kitchen. Upstairs, you’ll find a gymnasium, additional bedrooms with en suite baths, a workout room, and a game room. This incredible property is a true masterpiece.

