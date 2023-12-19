City of Dallas Holiday Closures

City of Dallas offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

Full department and facility closures are as follows.

Dallas Public Libraries: All libraries will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1. Regular hours will resume Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. The Vickery Park Branch is the only library regularly open on Sundays, and it will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Sanitation: There will be no garbage or recycling collections on Monday, Dec. 25 or Monday, Jan. 1. All garbage and recycling collections the week of Dec. 25 and the week of Jan. 1 will be delayed by one day.

Parks and Recreation: Administrative offices, maintenance facilities, and recreation centers will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1. Normal business operations will resume Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Dallas Water Utilities: Administrative and customer service offices will be closed Dec. 25. For emergency requests, customers may call 3-1-1. Non-emergency requests can be submitted online or through the OurDallas mobile app.

Animal Services: Closed on Monday, Dec. 25.