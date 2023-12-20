Lyric Stage to Perform ‘The Producers’

Musical theater company Lyric Stage is presenting The Producers from Jan. 11-20 at Moody Performance Hall.

The performances will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The Producers is about a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant who came up with a scheme to produce a flop that bilked their backers out of millions of dollars.

Tickets start at $35, and student rush tickets are available for $25 beginning 90 minutes before each performance. Tickets may be purchased on ticketdfw.com or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000.

The cast includes B.J. Cleveland as Max Bialystock, Brandon Wilhelm as Leo Bloom, Jeff Wells as Franz Liebkind, Micah Green as Rogers Debris, Julia Hartman as Ulla, Ryan Michael Friedman as Carmen Ghia, Keith Warren as the featured male, Sarah Floyd as the featured female, and Maya Hernandez-Pearson, Jacob Sewell, Antavius Draughn, Emily Dye, Paulette Cocke, Martin Vershel, and Will Shafer as ensemble.

The show is directed by Brandon Mason. Bruce Greer serves as music director; Jason Foster serves as lighting designer; Tricia Guenther serves as costume designer; Catherine Carpenter Cox serves as executive producer; and Scott Guenther is the general manager.