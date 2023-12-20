Parish Standouts Choose College Programs

After leading Parish Episcopal to its fifth consecutive TAPPS Division I football title earlier this month, a trio of the team’s top seniors have finalized their college destinations.

They include defensive lineman Caleb Mitchell Irving (Purdue), running back Maddux Reid (Harvard), and offensive lineman Sam Liu (McNeese State).

Each was recognized during a ceremony on Wednesday, the first day that senior football players in the class of 2024 can sign with college programs.

All three won multiple state championships with the Panthers. Irving and Reid both thrived after transferring to Parish from powerhouse public-school programs — Irving from DeSoto and Reid from Southlake Carroll.