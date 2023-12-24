Monday, December 25, 2023

FROM LEFT: Larry Minter, Ronnie Caravella, Richard Cronin, Dick Erler, Bill Malone, Pat Lindley, Mark Lindley, Bill Deore, and Frank Hart. PHOTO: Josh Hickman
Preston Hollow 

Favorites of 2023: ‘Jesuit Boys’ Drop in For Monday Lunch

Staff Report

A group of Jesuit graduates, also known as The Jesuit Boys, invited freelance writer Josh Hickman to join them for a lunch at Campisi’s.

These lunches are a decades-old weekly tradition, and Hickman’s story about it was among editor William Taylor’s favorite stories of 2023.

“Enjoy this Senior Living story from Josh Hickman that’s about seniors living it up, rather than a retirement living community,” Taylor wrote. “A story about friends finding each other and keeping a tradition can bless us all this time of year.”

Read the story here.

(READ: All our favorites of 2023)

