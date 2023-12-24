Favorites of 2023: Bullish on Sculpture

An unmistakably male buffalo statue at PlainsCapital Bank in Snider Plaza proved to be an attention grabber, and freelance writer Josh Hickman’s story about it was among editor William Taylor’s favorite stories of 2023.

“A colleague suggested this story after noticing a detail on the buffalo statue in front of PlainsCapital Bank,” Taylor wrote. “Then frequent freelance contributor Josh Hickman deftly dealt with the delicate portions of the story, producing not so much an exposé as a feature about the connection between animal, art, and business.”

Read the story here.

(READ: All our favorites of 2023)