Favorites of 2023: Hillcrest to Harvard

Since she was a little girl living in Cameroon, Africa, attending Harvard University was Andrea Tchinda Machedjou’s dream.

March 30 was the fateful day Tchinda Machedjou learned her dream had come true. After getting a rejection letter from Brown University, an email with Harvard’s decision arrived.

A story about Tchinda Machedjou’s journey is on editor William Taylor’s favorite stories of 2023 list.

“Hillcrest and Harvard? Some might think the only common denominator between the Dallas ISD high school and the New England university would be their shared first letter,” Taylor wrote. “Spring intern Kelly Tran caught up with Andrea Tchinda Machedjou who earned a full-ride scholarship to the Ivy League school.”

