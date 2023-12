Local comedic novelist and journalist Josh Hickman will be reading from his most recent collection of short stories on Sunday, Jan. 14 at Second Chapter Bookstore in Snider Plaza.

The People Newspapers freelance writer’s newest book is titled Songs in the Key of H: Tales of Irony and Insinuation.

The event will start at 2 p.m. For more information about Hickman, visit joshhickmanbooks.com.