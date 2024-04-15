Oil Baron, Philanthropist William Herbert Hunt Dies at 95

Oil baron and philanthropist William Herbert Hunt, a leader both in the petroleum industry and Dallas community, died April 9 at the age of 95.

A celebration of Hunt’s life will take place at 3 p.m. on April 23 at Highland Park Presbyterian Church, where he was a long-time member and served as a deacon and elder, according to a Dallas Morning News obituary.

Hunt “was the last surviving original inductee of the All-American Wildcatters, and he lived by the AAW creed ‘My Word is My Bond,’” according to the obituary.

Over a long career in oil and gas exploration and the oil services industry, Hunt contributed to numerous discoveries and field developments, as well as served on multiple industry organizations. He was a leader in real estate development whose reach extended beyond north Texas to Arizona and California, according to the obituary.

An avid philanthropist, Hunt served as president of the Boy Scouts of America Circle Ten Council from 1984-86, the Presbyterian Hospital Building Corporation from 1985-1990, and for many years on the board of Wadley Blood Bank, which is now part of Carter Blood Care, according to the obituary.

Hunt is survived by his wife, Nancy, five children, 16 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren.