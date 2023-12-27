Thursday, December 28, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Rachel Snyder
Park Cities 

Favorites of 2023: Kunthear Mam-Douglas Retraces Her Escape

Staff Report 0 Comments

Kunthear Mam-Douglas of University Park traveled to her birth country, Cambodia, last year to retrace the journey her family and many others took to escape after the Khmer Rouge regime seized power in the 1970s.

An estimated 2 million people – about a quarter of the country’s population – were killed during the Khmer Rouge occupation from 1975 to 1979, according to the USC (University of Southern California) Shoah Foundation.

Mam-Douglas came from a well-to-do family in Cambodia before the regime took power. Her father was an educator and a gemologist.

A story about this escape made former deputy editor Rachel Snyder’s favorite stories of 2023.

Read the story here.

(READ: All our favorites of 2023)

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Favorites of 2023: Food, Travel, and Lifestyle

Staff Report 0

Favorites of 2023: Bullish on Sculpture

Staff Report 0

Favorites of 2023: ‘Jesuit Boys’ Drop in For Monday Lunch

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.