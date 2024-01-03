Thursday, January 4, 2024

PHOTO: Unsplash
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Dec. 25-31

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CAR CRIMINAL

How easy was it for a burglar to steal a man’s vehicle at an unlisted time Dec. 26 in the 4600 block of West Amherst Avenue? The car was left unlocked.

25 Monday

At an unlisted time, a burglar broke a woman’s car passenger window and stole a firearm in the 5900 block of Elderwood Drive.

A thief attempted to steal a man’s vehicle before 8:10 p.m. in the 10600 block of Sandpiper Lane.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man at a different address also in the 10600 block of Sandpiper Lane.

A jolly old man donning red attire was reported entering homes across the country and leaving gifts overnight.

26 Tuesday

A drunk driver was caught around 2 a.m. in the 6700 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Stolen before 8:49 a.m.: a woman’s car from the Bluffs at Midway Hollow parking lot.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 12:57 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A burglar entered a woman’s locked vehicle without damage and stole stuff at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Burglarized at an unlisted time: a woman’s vehicle in the parking lot of Inwood Village.

27 Wednesday

A burglar stole a woman’s car from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 9:47 p.m.

A burglar ransacked a woman’s vehicle at an unlisted time in the 5800 block of Elderwood Drive.

At an unlisted time, a burglar broke a woman’s car window to steal stuff in the 5900 block of Elderwood Drive.

28 Thursday

A woman was found dead before 3:14 p.m. in her home in the 6300 block of Diamond Head Circle.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A burglar pried open a rear gate lock and attempted to steal pool equipment before 5:15 p.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Northmoor Drive.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time in a parking lot in the 8800 block of Boedeker Street.

At an unlisted time, a thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store.

29 Friday

A tracking device was placed in a man’s car without his permission before 8:38 a.m. in the parking lot of Everleigh Forestwood.

A thief stole someone’s property and received a criminal trespass warning before 2:29 p.m. at a NorthPark Center department store.

A burglar broke a man’s car window then stole the vehicle before 5:56 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A convicted felon in possession with a firearm was caught drunk driving around 7:37 p.m. in the 4200 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

Stolen before 8:55 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a woman at an unlisted time at Preston Center.

A burglar stole a man’s vehicle and drove away with it at an unlisted time in the 5000 block of Harvest Hill Road.

At an unlisted time, a burglar forced entry into a man’s car and stole property in the parking lot of Elan at Bluffview.

30 Saturday 

PHOTO: Unsplash

Before 4:24 p.m., a woman’s vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

An unwelcome visitor criminally trespassed a man’s home before 7:13 p.m. in the 4000 block of Cochran Chapel Road.

Stolen before 8:44 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

A nonviolent family offense was reported at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

31 Sunday

A burglar stole items from Drake’s before 2:54 p.m.

