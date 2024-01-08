Dallas Police Seek Help Identifying Burglary Suspects

Dallas Police are looking for the suspects of two recent burglaries — one of which took place in Preston Hollow — where they posed as a business, distracted the victims, and stole property.

Dallas Police responded to a burglary around 5:15 p.m. Dec. 13 in the 4500 block of Northaven Road. The preliminary investigation determined the victim was speaking to a male posing as a business when another male entered the home and took property without consent.

In the other incident, which happened east of U.S. 75, police responded to a burglary call around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 9200 block of Westpark Drive. In this instance, the victim was also speaking to one male when another male entered the home and stole property without consent.

The pair left the location in a black Chevrolet. Surveillance footage shows the vehicle and two suspects which can be viewed online here.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or either case is urged to contact Detective Cade Mullins at 214-670-7735 or [email protected].

The investigations are ongoing and documented under case numbers 221224-2023 (Northhaven) and 232795-2023 (Westpark).