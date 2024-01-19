Friday, January 19, 2024

Kevin Briggs and Kevin Berthia. PHOTO: Fotolanthropy
Berthia, Briggs Announced as Grant Halliburton Luncheon Speakers

Maria Lawson 0 Comments ,

Kevin Berthia and Kevin Briggs will be the featured speakers for the Grant Halliburton Foundation’s Beacon of Hope Community Luncheon on April 19 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

Berthia is a suicide prevention advocate and suicide attempt survivor and Briggs is a California highway patrolman and the author of Guardian of the Golden Gate: Protecting the Line Between Hope and Despair.

“We invite you to join us for a conversation with these two ‘Kevins’ who speak very candidly and openly about how they met on the Golden Gate Bridge when one tried to take his life,” foundation president Kevin Hall said. “Their message of hope and healing is powerful, and we hope that it will inspire you to open up to others struggling with thoughts of suicide.”

The luncheon supports the foundation’s work to provide education, resources, and support for children, teen, and young adult mental health. Sponsorships begin at $600 and individual tickets will be available in February.

The event co-chairs are Courtney Hubbard and Natalie Hatchett.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit granthalliburton.org/boh.

