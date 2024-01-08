Leadership HP Enrolling Until Feb. 2

The town of Highland Park is now accepting registrants for Leadership Highland Park.

Leadership Highland Park is a citizen academy engagement course designed to provide town residents with a better understanding of municipal government and how town services are delivered.

In the program, residents will learn about how the town is governed, how the annual budget is developed, and how tax dollars are used. Leadership Highland Park is open to residents 18 years or older, and there is no cost.

Participants will meet town and department leaders while discussing issues in an informal setting.

“The mission of the program is to improve citizens’ understanding of the workings of Town Hall while encouraging their involvement in the community to help sustain the quality of life for present and future generations of Highland Park’s residents,” the town’s website reads.

Participants will meet four times from February to May from 5 to 7 p.m. on the second floor of Town Hall.

The meeting topics and dates are as follows:

Feb. 8: Making a Town. Topics include town history, governance model, history of the Community League, and a tour of Town Hall.

March 7: Town Services: Administrative and Public Safety. Topics include finance, the budget process, town library, and public safety.

April 11: Town Services: The Community. Topics include engineering, public works, development, parks and recreation, and capital improvement program.

May 9: Graduation and Community Engagement. Participants will celebrate the completion of the program with friends and family and learn to put the information they learned to work.

To register or for more information, contact management assistant Holly Russell at 214-559-9308 or [email protected]. The registration deadline is Feb. 2.