Museum Offers Free MLK Day Admission, Programs

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is offering free admission, film screenings, and gallery talks about the civil rights movement Jan. 15 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Gallery talks will be offered in English at 11 a.m., noon, and 2:30 p.m. and in Spanish at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. The film screenings will be of Emmy award-winning documentary King the Wilderness at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the museum’s 250-seat Cinemark theater.

Free admission and programming are made possible through the support of Waters Kraus & Paul. Visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets online in advance, and walk-ins will be accommodated based on availability.

For more information, visit DHHRM.org.