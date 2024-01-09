Out & About: Crystal Charity Ball

The Crystal Charity Ball celebrated its 71st gala with an evening full of “Masterpieces in the Making” Dec. 9.

The evening, chaired by Angie Kadesky, opened with guests arriving at the Hilton Anatole, greeted by live performers showing their skills in ballet, harp, painting, and other art forms.

Once inside, the grand facade included cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, casino games, the gift gallery, silent auction bidding, contribution ticket sales, a fashion cam by NorthPark Center, and portraits by James French.

When doors to the Chantilly Ballroom opened, guests found their tables along with musical accompaniment before the three-course seated dinner. Menu items included marinated crab salad, côte de boeuf, and desserts that were either a fruity tart or a mousse topped with an edible Mona Lisa.

Attendees made their way to the dance floor after dinner to dance long into the night — including in a conga line — to music by the Simply Irresistible Band from Atlanta.

This year’s ball beneficiaries were After-School All-Stars, Buckner Children and Family Services, Fair Park First, Family Gateway, Metrocare Services, the Salvation Army of North Texas, and YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas.