Highland Park and Jesuit netted zero goals in their District 7-6A opener at Highlander Stadium. PHOTOS: Chris McGathey
HP, Jesuit Earn Draw in District Opener

An early start to District 7-6A play yielded a scoreless stalemate between rivals Highland Park and Jesuit Dallas on Tuesday.

The draw at Highlander Stadium in the league opener didn’t provide any offensive fireworks, but it did validate the strong defensive effort each team showed in their opening tournaments.

Both the Scots (4-0-1, 0-0-1) and Rangers (2-0-2, 0-0-1) remained unbeaten. Jesuit will host Bryan Adams in a nondistrict game on Friday before resuming the league slate on Jan. 16 against Richardson Berkner.

Meanwhile, HP will head to the MSU Invitational tournament beginning Thursday in Wichita Falls. The next 7-6A contest for the Scots will be Jan. 16 at Irving MacArthur.

