Lady Scots Top Nimitz, Keep Pace in 7-6A

The Highland Park girls kept rolling through the District 7-6A basketball schedule on Tuesday with a 51-34 win over Irving Nimitz.

Kate Danner scored 13 points and Audrey Walker added 12 for the Lady Scots (17-8, 5-1), who opened up an early double-digit advantage and never looked back.

HP also earned a 57-50 road victory over Irving on Jan. 5 and has won five consecutive games in league play.

That streak will be tested during a showdown at 7-6A leader Lake Highlands on Friday to close out the first half of the district slate.