Thursday, January 11, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park will travel to face District 7-6A leader Lake Highlands on Friday. (PHOTO: Rob Graham)
Park Cities Sports 

Lady Scots Top Nimitz, Keep Pace in 7-6A

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

The Highland Park girls kept rolling through the District 7-6A basketball schedule on Tuesday with a 51-34 win over Irving Nimitz.

Kate Danner scored 13 points and Audrey Walker added 12 for the Lady Scots (17-8, 5-1), who opened up an early double-digit advantage and never looked back.

HP also earned a 57-50 road victory over Irving on Jan. 5 and has won five consecutive games in league play.

That streak will be tested during a showdown at 7-6A leader Lake Highlands on Friday to close out the first half of the district slate.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

HP Girls Reach New Heights in Dual Win

Todd Jorgenson 0

Lady Scots Race to Season-Opening Win

Todd Jorgenson 0

Lady Scots Prevail Over North Forney

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.