Abmas, Ingram Prepare for March Madness

Max Abmas will wrap up his college career as one of the most prolific scorers in Division I men’s basketball history beginning this week at the NCAA tournament.

The former Jesuit Dallas standout is a guard for Texas, which faces Colorado State in its opening game on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The sharpshooter is one of only 12 players in Division I history to surpass 3,000 career points. He

spent the past four seasons playing for Oral Roberts University, where he averaged almost 21 points per game and led the Golden Eagles to upsets of Ohio State and Florida in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

The Rockwall native transferred to Texas for his final season of eligibility, where he led the Longhorns (20-12) by averaging more than 17 points per game for the regular season and has continued to add to his numerous individual accolades.

Abmas led Jesuit on a surprise run to the Class 6A Region II final in 2018 and was the team’s leading scorer again the following year.

Elsewhere at this week’s tournament, former St. Mark’s star Harrison Ingram will make his March Madness debut with North Carolina on Thursday against Wagner, also in Charlotte.

Ingram spent the first two seasons of his college career at Stanford before transferring this year to play with the Tar Heels (27-7), who are the top seed in the tournament’s West region.

The 6-foot-7 junior has averaged 12.1 points per game this year. He’s also second on the team in rebounding and first in steals.