Pastor Tom Waitschies relaxes on the "patio" of the newly redesigned reset room at Rowlett High School. PHOTOS: Courtesy Preston Hollow Church
PH Church Supports Rowlett Reset Room

Maria Lawson 0 Comments ,

Preston Hollow Church has contributed to a “reset room” redesign at Rowlett High School.

The room is designed to provide a safe and calm environment for students to take a break, defuse anger, and recenter outside of a traditional classroom environment.

“It was a project our congregation took seriously,” the Rev. Tom Waitschies said. “We wanted to impact the young lives who face so many hurdles these days.”

Photos below show what the room looked like before the redesign.

