PH Church Supports Rowlett Reset Room

Preston Hollow Church has contributed to a “reset room” redesign at Rowlett High School.

The room is designed to provide a safe and calm environment for students to take a break, defuse anger, and recenter outside of a traditional classroom environment.

“It was a project our congregation took seriously,” the Rev. Tom Waitschies said. “We wanted to impact the young lives who face so many hurdles these days.”

Photos below show what the room looked like before the redesign.