Pogo’s Wine & Spirits Wants You to Stop Drinking Alcohol

Well, just for two hours, really.

Saturday, Jan. 13 from 5-7 p.m., Pogo’s is hosting a non-alcohol cocktail lab at their event venue on Irving Boulevard.

Together with vendors of alcohol-free products such as Lyre’s, Seedlip, and Ritual Zero Proof, the Pogo’s team will demonstrate the many flavorful alcohol-free beverages available during Dry January and throughout the year.

Drinks and hors d’oeuvres are included in the $15 per person ticket price. Guests will also get a 15% discount on all products purchased at the event.

Click here to sign up. Note the event is not at Pogo’s Inwood Village location. The event venue is located at 2034 Irving Blvd. near the Hilton Anatole hotel. It has limited parking so rideshare services are encouraged.