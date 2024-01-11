SoCal Investment Company Purchases Novel Turtle Creek

A Southern California real estate investment company has purchased the luxury apartment building Novel Turtle Creek, located at 4251 Irvine Ave.

Family-run Goldrich Kest, which was founded by Holocaust survivors and entrepreneurs Jona Goldrich and Sol Kest, recently acquired the 206-unit high rise featuring apartments ranging in size from one bedroom, one bath to three bedrooms, three baths.

The apartment’s accommodations boast hardwood flooring, gas stainless steel appliances, and keyless entry systems. Amenities available to residents include valet parking, concierge service, a fully equipped fitness center, an infinity edge swimming pool, a spa, a fifth-floor hospitality bar, private meeting rooms, a glamorous outdoor lounge and kitchen, a dog park/dog spa, and morning coffee service.

Novel Turtle Creek is located within walking distance of Turtle Creek Village and is very close to The Shops at Highland Park.

Those interested in touring available units may call 214-206-4500 to schedule an appointment or visit novelturtlecreek.com for more information.