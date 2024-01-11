Thursday, January 11, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Novel Turtle Creek. PHOTO: Courtesy Goldrich Kest
Park Cities Real Estate 

SoCal Investment Company Purchases Novel Turtle Creek

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments ,

A Southern California real estate investment company has purchased the luxury apartment building Novel Turtle Creek, located at 4251 Irvine Ave.

Family-run Goldrich Kest, which was founded by Holocaust survivors and entrepreneurs Jona Goldrich and Sol Kest, recently acquired the 206-unit high rise featuring apartments ranging in size from one bedroom, one bath to three bedrooms, three baths.

The apartment’s accommodations boast hardwood flooring, gas stainless steel appliances, and keyless entry systems. Amenities available to residents include valet parking, concierge service, a fully equipped fitness center, an infinity edge swimming pool, a spa, a fifth-floor hospitality bar, private meeting rooms, a glamorous outdoor lounge and kitchen, a dog park/dog spa, and morning coffee service.  

Novel Turtle Creek is located within walking distance of Turtle Creek Village and is very close to The Shops at Highland Park.

Those interested in touring available units may call 214-206-4500 to schedule an appointment or visit novelturtlecreek.com for more information.  

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

People Newspapers Wins Digital News Strategy Award

Bianca R. Montes 0

Georgia and Marc Lyons to Receive Catholic Foundation Award

Staff Report 0

Legal Troubles Vex Vandelay CEO Hunter Pond

Rachel Snyder 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.