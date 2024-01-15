City of Dallas Responds to Winter Weather

Some Dallas city departments have altered operating hours for the safety of residents and employees as the city continues to monitor the severity of the winter storm.

Specific department adjustments are as follows.

Sanitation: Collection operations are suspended Monday, Jan. 15 due to hazardous weather and dangerous street conditions. Customers should leave roll carts at their usual collection point, and crews will provide service as soon as they are able to safely begin work this week. Further updates can be viewed through Dallas.gov/Sanitation.

Transportation: City of Dallas road crews will be spreading sand across bridges and overpasses to keep them clear and passable. The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for the highways, and the North Texas Tollway Authority is responsible for the toll roads.

Shelter: The temporary inclement weather shelter at Fair Park is nearing capacity. The city is working with partners to open temporary shelters at Oak Lawn Methodist Church and Austin Street Center. For more information or to volunteer, visit dallashomelesssolutions.com/street-outreach/inclement-weather-activation. Locals are encouraged to report unhoused people outdoors in need of transport to a temporary inclement weather shelter to 311.

To report pets left outside in freezing temperatures, call 311.

Code Compliance: Code Compliance Services is receiving an increased number of code service alls. An apartment complex in District 13 is being investigated after management turned off water to prevent pipes from bursting. Information about minimum property standards may be found online HERE.

Fire Rescue and Police: Dallas Fire Rescue and the Dallas Police Department are continuing to maintain emergency response capabilities and supporting temporary shelter operations.

Public Transit: DART operations teams are in place around the region to ensure regular service is not affected by the weather.

Power Outages: Power outages may be reported to Oncor by texting “OUT” to 66367. Residents who see downed power lines are urged to stay away from them and report them to 911. For more information, visit stormcenter.oncor.com.

Residents are urged to take precautionary measures including dripping faucets and identifying their water main shutoff location and device. To request emergency services, see HERE.

For more emergency preparedness tips, visit Ready.gov.