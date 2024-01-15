SMU Cancels Classes Tuesday, Jan. 16

All undergraduate and most graduate classes at SMU have been canceled due to inclement weather on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Fully online programs will continue with scheduled meetings. More information on graduate program schedules is available by clicking HERE.

Dining halls, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, and The Market will continue normal operations on Tuesday. The Dedman Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m., and the Tuesday night men’s basketball game will occur as scheduled.