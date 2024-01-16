Out & About: Planned Parenthood 33rd Annual Dallas Awards

Planned Parenthood supporters gathered Wednesday, Dec. 6 for the 33rd Annual Dallas Awards.

The event, held at the Winspear Opera House, was chaired by Flauren Bender, Victoria Brown, and Nicolette Lamont.

At the award ceremony, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas president and CEO Ken Lambrecht announced that $2.261 million, which includes $1 million from the Eugene McDermott Foundation, was raised to promote, support, and improve sexual and reproductive health and education.

Guests listened to actress Connie Britton and Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall in a lively discussion. Averie Bishop, the first Asian American woman to win the title of Miss Texas, also made an appearance to stress the importance of diversity, inclusion, and the fight for reproductive healthcare.

The event was highlighted by a performance from the Voices of Light Gospel Choir who opened the morning for the enthusiastic audience.

The Gertrude Shelburne Humanitarian Award was presented to Jolie Newman, a community volunteer, fundraiser, and advocate for women’s health and educational initiatives who has supported Planned Parenthood for more than 30 years and lives in Preston Hollow.