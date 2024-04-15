Park Cities Crime Reports April 8-13

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK:

Reported on April 11: An opportunistic thief fished through the open window of a Chevy Tahoe parked in the 5400 block of Armstrong Parkway before 3:30 p.m. and stole a wallet containing $600 in cash, a Bank of America debit card, three credit cards, an id card, a driver’s license, and an HSA card while the car’s owner picked up her children from school.

UNIVERSITY PARK

8 Monday

Reported at 12:03 p.m.: A thief broke into a vehicle at de Boulle Diamond and Jewelry in the 6800 block of Preston Road.

9 Tuesday

A resident phoned police to report a burglary of a residence at 9:21 a.m. on San Carlos Drive.

A license plate looter stole the plate off a vehicle on Wentwood Drive prior to 8 p.m.

10 Wednesday

A drug store deviant shoplifted from a store before 10:11 a.m. on Mockingbird Lane.

A resident on Lovers Lane reported burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault at 2:31 p.m.

Police arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated at 5:39 p.m. in the 4300 block of Emerson Avenue.

Reported at 6:52 p.m.: A shoplifter skedaddled after stealing from a CVS on Preston Road.

11 Thursday

Reported at 1:41 a.m. on Wentwood Drive: University Park police officers took custody of a bumbling burglar stopped by Dallas police for two motor vehicle thefts in University Park.

A resident on Mockingbird Lane reported a vehicle burglary at 1:54 a.m.

While a woman picked up a child from school prior to 2:06 p.m., a sneaky thief took his pick of items from her unlocked vehicle on University Boulevard.

Reported at 3:46 p.m.: A shoplifter stole from a drugstore in Snider Plaza.

A purse poacher broke the window of a locked vehicle and fished out a handbag prior to 6:18 p.m. on Westminster Avenue.

A thief took off prior to 7:03 p.m. after burglarizing a motor vehicle in the 2900 block of Daniel Avenue.

12 Friday

A pedestrian or bicyclist was struck on Hillcrest Avenue prior to 11:20 a.m.

A forger stole more than $2,500 from a woman on Hanover Street before 12:46 p.m.

Police arrested a man for public intoxication and on a warrant at 10:23 p.m. in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane.

13 Saturday

Reported at 5:17 p.m.: A thief didn’t need an invitation to steal items from an open vehicle on Preston Road.

HIGHLAND PARK

8 Monday

A backyard bandit stole a turquoise or mint green beach cruiser from the garage of a home in the 3400 block of Harvard Avenue before 5:30 a.m.

Reported at 9:45 a.m.: A Sig Sauer P232 .380 pistol was stolen from the car of a resident of the 3100 block of St. Johns Drive at an unknown date and location.

Reported at 11:42 a.m.: A charlatan who claimed to be from Citibank tricked a woman in the 4400 block of Southern Avenue into disclosing her personal information.

Officers arrested a man for driving while intoxicated and multiple warrants at noon in the 4600 block of Westside Drive.

A thief took off in a black Kia Sportage and managed to evade arrest prior to 12:09 p.m. in the 5000 block of Preston Road, but threw a stolen black bag and its contents out the window while making a getaway.

A fraudster tricked a resident of the 3600 block of Mockingbird Lane out of $16,200 cash prior to 4:30 p.m.

9 Tuesday

Officers arrested a man for burglary of a habitation at 3:10 a.m. in the 4300 block of Potomac Avenue.

Reported at 8:45 a.m.: A woman discovered a $4,900 14k gold coin pendant featuring a half-ounce 1882 liberty coin framed in rope bezel and suspended by a rope chain missing from her home in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

A reckless driver sideswiped a Mercedes-Benz GLA250 before noon in the 4400 block of Fairfax Avenue, breaking its driver side mirror.

10 Wednesday

A careless driver struck a BMW parked in a lot in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane before 10:30 a.m., and drove off without leaving information.

11 Thursday

A swindler attempted to cash a $350 fraudulent check before 3:45 p.m. at Tolleson Private Bank in the 5500 block of Preston Road.

A poor parker damaged a Mercedes Benz E350 while pulling out of a parking space in Highland Park Village prior to 4:07 p.m.

A scoundrel stole the wallet of a woman in the 4600 block of Belclaire Avenue prior to 5:45 p.m. The wallet contained $250 cash, a driver’s license, an insurance card, and two credit cards.

12 Friday

Officers made a felony warrant arrest of a woman at 1:11 a.m. in the 5000 block of Airline Road.

Officers arrested a man for possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant at 9:35 a.m. at the intersection of Lorraine Avenue and Eastern Avenue.

Reported at 2:43 p.m.: A burglar who may have had either brute strength or moving equipment broke into a home and garage in the 3400 block of Dartmouth Avenue and stole a full-height wine fridge, an undercounter beverage fridge and ice maker, multiple rolls of wallpaper, four mirrors, and two glass finials.

13 Saturday

Officers arrested a man for driving while intoxicated at 11:59 p.m. in the 5300 block of Abbott Avenue.

14 Sunday

A bumbling burglar broke into two cars in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue before 12:30 p.m., but only succeeded in stealing three dollars in quarters.



Officers arrested a man for driving while intoxicated at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Abbott Avenue and Armstrong Parkway.