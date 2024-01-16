HP to Retire Numbers of Kershaw, Young

The two most decorated players in the history of the Highland Park baseball program will have their jersey numbers retired on the same night.

Clayton Kershaw and Chris Young will each be recognized during a ceremony on Jan. 31 at SMU’s Armstrong Fieldhouse. The retirement of their numbers — Kershaw’s No. 23 and Young’s No. 25 — will be commemorated at Scotland Yard later this spring.

Both stars will be on hand for a fundraising dinner benefitting the HP baseball program followed by a chat with both honorees. Tickets are still available.

Kershaw, who graduated from HP in 2006, has become one of the most dominant pitchers of his generation during the past 16 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The lefthander is a three-time Cy Young Award winner in the National League and became a World Series champion in 2020. Currently a free agent, Kershaw is expected to miss much of the 2024 season while recuperating from offseason surgery.

Young, who lives in the Park Cities, is the general manager of the Texas Rangers and helped the franchise earn its first World Series title in 2023. After graduating from HP in 1998 and later from Princeton, he pitched for parts of 13 seasons in the major leagues with five teams — winning a World Series with the Kansas City Royals in 2015. He retired two years later.