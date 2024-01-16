Tuesday, January 16, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Putting a glass top on a wood table can offer the best of both worlds: the wood adds a natural and organic texture, while the reflective surface brightens the room. Nathan Schroder with design by Margaret Chambers
Business Park Cities Preston Hollow Real Estate 

Three Key Decisions Before Buying a Coffee Table

Margaret Chambers 0 Comments , , , ,

You may think that your sofa is the statement piece of the living room, but here at Chambers Interiors, we consider the coffee table equally important.

A coffee table that’s the wrong size or style can throw off the whole space, so choosing one shouldn’t be an afterthought. As an interior designer, I evaluate any coffee table by the following criteria:

1. Material

A transparent acrylic or glass coffee table can help a small room feel more open. Glass is not a good choice for families with young children or pets. Not only is it fragile, prone to fingerprints, and easy to scratch, but any sharp corners are a hazard.

In larger living spaces, such as this den in a Dallas home, it’s better to have two coffee tables rather than one huge table that is difficult to get around. These tables have tops made of fossil stone. Michael Hunter with design by Margaret Chambers

Wood tables introduce texture and warmth to the room. Mahogany and walnut are classic choices for traditional homes, while Cirrus Oak is a good fit for modern spaces. I recommend using a contrasting material, such as marble, glass, or metal, when you already have wood floors or stunning wood furniture in the space. Marble is a popular choice that instantly adds a touch of elegance to a room.

2. Shape

Rectangular and oval-shaped tables are both smart choices in narrow spaces. A round table will soften the look of your room, especially if you have a lot of sharp lines and hard corners.

A square table can fit perfectly into the L-shaped nook of a sectional. Nesting coffee tables, in which one table is tucked slightly underneath a taller one, create more surface area, making them an excellent solution for when you have guests over.

3. Size and Placement

Your coffee table should ideally measure between one-half and two-thirds the length of your sofa. Leave at least a foot-and-a-half of space between the table and the couch for legroom, plus 24 to 30 inches between the table and your TV console or fireplace for walking room. The height of the table should be equal to the seat of the sofa, or slightly below (1 to 2 inches).

Consider contacting an interior designer with access to trade-only resources and the experience to pay attention to easily overlooked small details. Professionals will find the perfectly proportioned table for your space while ensuring that the layout of your room flows beautifully.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Margaret Chambers

Margaret Chambers, a registered interior designer (RID) and member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), leads Chambers Interiors and Associates. Her colleague Caitlin Crowley helped edit this column. Find more design advice at chambersinteriors.com/blog

You May Also Like

Fajita Pete’s Gives Back With Boys and Girls Club Fundraiser

Emilea McCutchan 0

Highland Park Teen Brings Machetes to School

Michelle Saunders 23

Turtle Creek Chorale To Bring ‘Freedom Fighters’ to Northaven UMC

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.