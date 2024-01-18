Dallas CASA Hosts Annual CASAblanca Casino Party

Dallas CASA will host its annual CASAblanca Casino Party, “A Red Carpet Affair,” on Feb. 2 at The Hall on Dragon.

The event will feature casino games, dancing, cocktails, appetizers, and prizes. The Special Edition band will also perform while guests hit the dance floor.

All proceeds from the event, which is one of the top spring events for philanthropic young professionals in Dallas, will benefit the children served by Dallas CASA.

Tickets are available online for $175. The black-tie-optional event will run from 8 to 11 p.m.