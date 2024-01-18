YMCA Hosts ‘Free Your Feet, Feel the Beat’ Dance Party

YMCA members and non-members are invited to a free afternoon of cardio dance from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, at the Moody Family YMCA.

Leading the fun are cardio dance instructors from around the Dallas-Fort Worth area. All are donating their time for the dance “fun-raiser,” which is also a fundraiser, said Suzanne Humann, who is co-chairing the event with Melissa Kovics.

“The Dance Party is a unique opportunity to experience a variety of dance instructor styles,” Humann said. “The event is free, there is seating to take a break, all are welcome … and optional donations will benefit the (YMCA annual) campaign.”

Registration for the dance party is not required, but attendees have the option of signing up HERE. Email [email protected] for more information.