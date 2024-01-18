TWU Dallas Names Monica Christopher Inaugural President

Monica Christoper, former senior vice president of Communities Foundation of Texas, has been named the inaugural president of Texas Woman’s University’s Dallas campus.

She starts Feb. 1 and will lead the Dallas campus as it works to elevate the campus’ impact in the Dallas community.

“Monica is an exceptional innovator and collaborator with a solid track record of successful fundraising in Dallas, which will serve Texas Woman’s well in its quest to grow the Dallas campus,” TWU Chancellor Carine Feyton said.

Feyton says Christopher has deep Dallas roots with an extensive background working with boards, foundations, nonprofits, and corporations.

“With her leadership at Texas Woman’s – Dallas and her partnership with other university and college leaders, I can see Dallas developing into even more of a destination city for those seeking higher education credentials,” Feyton added. “Monica demonstrates great passion for her work and exudes a polished, energetic professionalism.”

As president, Christopher will provide strategic leadership for the campus, which is located in the Southwestern Medical District. She will work with students, faculty, staff, and key stakeholders — such as alumni, community members, business and industry leaders, legislators, and policymakers — to ensure the university is a key contributor to Dallas’ higher education landscape.

“Texas Woman’s has a distinguished history in Dallas, and I am honored and beyond thrilled as the inaugural president of the Dallas campus,” Christoper said. “I look forward to working with the university’s talented faculty, staff, and students to grow the campus, build on its legacy of excellence, and bring greater awareness to the outstanding degree programs offered here.”