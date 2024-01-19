Robin Roberts to Speak at JLD Luncheon

Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” president of Rock’n Robin Productions, and a bestselling author, will be the featured speaker at the Junior League of Dallas Milestones Luncheon this April.

“We are thrilled to have Robin Roberts as the featured speaker for our annual Milestones Luncheon,” JLD president Christina Eubanks said. “She has an incredible passion for her work and proves repeatedly that dedication and hard work are keys to success. In addition to her professional pursuits, Robin sets an example by giving her time and talents generously to numerous causes and nonprofit organizations.”

The luncheon will be co-chaired by Sally Pretorius Hodge and Linda Secrest.

The league’s 2024 Sustainer of the Year Kathleen Gibson will also be recognized during the luncheon on Friday, April 5, at the Omni Dallas Hotel. Gibson, who was president and CEO of Southwestern Medical Foundation from 2012-2023, has served in leadership roles as a league member, chaired multiple nonprofit boards, and participated in numerous committees.

The Milestones Luncheon is an annual fundraiser benefiting the Junior League of Dallas Community Service Fund. Luncheon proceeds allow the league to grant approximately $1 million annually to the Dallas community.

Sponsorships begin at $1,000, and tables are available starting at $2,500. Individual tickets will go on sale in February. Click HERE for more information.